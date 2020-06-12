While COVID-19 closed many restaurants for good, 3 new ones come to Spanish Fort

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — Traffic on Highway 181 near the Eastern Shore Center has been backed up since Tuesday. It’s not because of a construction project. It’s because of a new restaurant — Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers.

“We actually missed the turn because we didn’t expect it to be this long, so we had to get around and get back in line,” said Tiffany Ferral, who we spoke to while she was in the drive-thru line.

Freddy’s appears to have no problem bringing in businesses, despite launching and opening the new location amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Just blocks away, two other restaurants are gearing up to join in on popular hub spot: Foosackly’s and Briquette’s Steakhouse.

Foosackly’s will replace the Ruby Tuesday at the Eastern Shore Center.

Briquette’s is set to open at the Eastern Shore Center as well – some time this fall.

