Where’s the best place to get toilet paper right now? An oyster house, of course

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — When it comes to coronavirus, there’s lots of misinformation out there, especially on social media. So when we found a post about toilet paper, paper towels and more in plentiful amounts for cheap prices, we were skeptical. Since the post claimed you could by the TP at a seafood restaurant, our skepticism didn’t disappear quickly. So we made a call.

We asked Half Shell Oyster House of Mobile, were they really selling TP, paper towels, rice, etc.? Or was this “fake news?” They told us yes, they had plenty and were happy to share. So we rolled on over there to see for ourselves.

We also bought some for our crews, who still have to work, and still, well, you know.

Half Shell says they are still getting deliveries for their supplies, but they just don’t need some of them. So they are helping out the community by selling them. They are also donating surplus food for first responders. The local manager told New 5 that the store’s parent company has even more, so they expect to have the TP in supply regularly, as we all wait for it to show back up on the shelves of our regular sources for it.

We’re looking for more stories like this. Email your tips to coronavirus@wkrg.com.

MORE CORONAVIRUS HEADLINES: