What’s Working: Fund Set up to provide nourishing meals to healthcare workers

USA Health University Hospital emergency department supervisor Ashley Lee, nurse manager of the emergency department, hands a lunch to Colton Lander, emergency department nurse. The lunches were donated by Billy Cox with IonSouth and where prepared by NamanÕs Catering.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)– No doubt, the coronavirus pandemic has been extremely taxing on local healthcare professionals. The USA Medical Alumni Association has set up a fund to provide nourishing meals for frontline workers at University Hospital and USA Children’s and Women’s Hospital. It’s called USA Health Pandemic Emergency Fund. All of the money collected goes toward purchasing heaty meals and snacks. The meals will go to staff members in the ER, or one unit at a time, depending on cost.

Dr. Romel Ang is an internist with USA Health. She says the meals are much appreciated.

It’s much needed because the staff can’t leave their units or the emergency room, and we appreciate everything the community has done so far,” Dr. Ang said.

Ann Eleece Kouns with USA Medical Alumni Relations is helping coordinate the meals.



“Donations are coming in with a variety of different amounts, from $5 to $500, and I just want everyone to know no matter how much you can allocate, the effects are being felt all across the University of South Alabama Healthcare Community,” Kouns said.

If you would like to donate to the fund for USA’s healthcare heroes, click here.

