What’s the status of Baldwin County rental assistance applications?

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Baldwin County COVID-19 rental assistance program officially launched 20 days ago today.

While no one has gotten paid out yet, almost 150 applications are currently under review.

“The case managers work as hard as they can to ensure that everyone who fits the parameters of the U.S. Department of Treasury program gets assistance,” a Commission spokesperson said.

So far, only five applications have been deemed ineligible.

“Ineligible can be something as simple as COVID not being a cause for the rental need,” the spokesperson added.

