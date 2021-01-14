What you need to know about the Daphne vaccination clinic

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — A vaccination clinic will be held on pre-announced dates at the Daphne Civic Center beginning Jan. 19.
Daphne Mayor Robin LeJune, along with representatives from the Alabama Department of Public Health and the Baldwin County Emergency Management Agency mapped out how exactly it will work. The full Facebook live announcement is below, and we’ve also made a list of bullet points with important information.
Clinic Information:
- Jan. 19, 21, 26, 28
- 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- Daphne Civic Center
- Eligible groups: Healthcare workers, people 75+, firefighters, law enforcement
- Bring identification, registration form will be given at site
- If getting second vaccine dose, bring record of first vaccine
- Drive-thru and walk-in, no appointments
- Enough doses for 60 vaccines per hour
- While only January dates have been discussed, the intent is to have clinic dates at the civic center long-term
- With questions, don’t call civic center – call ADPH at 1(800)270-7268