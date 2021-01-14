What you need to know about the Daphne vaccination clinic

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- The Mobile County Health Department during their daily press conference mentioned their mistakes made in vaccinations at Tuesday's clinic.

Wednesday, we told you of an unannounced vaccination site at the Mobile Cruise Terminal. Those medical personnel, first responders, and 75 and older were the only ones supposed to be vaccinated, but some slipped through. This sparked a conversation and frustration in the community, including from District One Councilman Fred Richardson.