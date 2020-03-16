What to do if you think you have COVID-19

MOBILE, Ala (WKRG) — Within the coronavirus crisis, it can be hard to know what to do if you think you have it, but the main thing you should do is call your doctor.

If your doctor feels that you meet the guidelines set out by the CDC for testing then they will send you to one of the few places in Mobile that has testing, like Springhill Medical center.

Springhill Medical Center has tested multiple people who met those guidelines but have had no positive cases yet. They are waiting on a few results to come back from the CDC either today or tomorrow. Springhill also set up a triage tent outside of its ER today. This tent is not to screen for COVID-19, but for precautionary measures.

Springhill Medical Center’s President and CEO Jeff St. Clair told us why they decided to set up this tent, “At the tent, we are doing screenings to see if they meet the CDC guidelines for testing and we will rule out other things like respiratory illness or bronchitis. We don’t want them to cross the threshold of the hospital if they are a possible positive for COVID-19.”

Multiple other facilities we spoke with today said they are still waiting on the equipment for testing at their locations.

If you do feel sick and do not have a primary physician you can call the coronavirus hotline for assistance at 1-888-264-2256.

