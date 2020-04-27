What should Gov. Ivey do about re-opening Alabama?

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — We’ve been ordered to stay-at-home for almost a whole month now but on Tuesday we may have a better idea of what’s next.

Businesses and beaches have been shut down for a month or more because of the coronavirus pandemic. Alabama Governor Ivey is expected to announce her plans on how to re-open the state in a press conference Tuesday morning in Montgomery.

“I would like to see some places open but not all of them.”

“I think it’s time to open it back up, slowly, but open it back up,” were just a couple of the comments from shoppers at Winn Dixie in Fairhope. But others disagreed.

“The cure is worse than the disease. Staying shut is doing more harm than helping,” “I think we need a little more time for the positive results to come down,” and “I hope she says keep it closed,” were opinions from other shoppers.

A soft opening of some small businesses, restaurants and the beaches are all possibilities. There is also the possibility she will extend the stay-at-home order. “That’s probably the best thing. Nobody wants it buts probably the best thing.”

Twenty-four days after the stay-at-home order went into effect and we find out where we go from here and one thing is clear. No matter what she says it won’t be the answer everyone wants.

LATEST STORIES: