What it’s like to hire during a pandemic

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — COVID-19 sent unemployment numbers skyrocketing — but that’s not necessarily translating the way business owners thought it would.

“You’d think with unemployment being at an all time high we wouldn’t have any issues,” said Ashleigh Valluezzo, co-owner of Moe’s Original BBQ in Daphne. “But we have ads on Facebook, Craigslist, radio, digital billboards, and there are still hardly any applicants.”

On top of that, she said some employees left without warning.

“Put em on a schedule, text them, email them, no response, then you get a letter in the mail the next day saying they were approved for unemployment,” she said.

We asked if she thought that had anything to do with unemployment checks being easier to come by: “I would guess.. and I’m no expert, but I would venture to guess yes. “

Vacation rental companies are also struggling. A spokesperson for Brett Robinson tells News 5 they typically rely on an overseas program to bring hundreds of workers to the States over the summer – but the novel coronavirus knocked that off the table this year.

OWA was the only venue we spoke with that didn’t seem to be struggling with the hiring process. Marketing Director Kristin Hellmich said they were able to retain about 85 percent of their seasonal employees from previous years.

If you’re interested in applying at Moe’s, you can visit their website.

