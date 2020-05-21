What is new in the Safer at Home order for Alabama

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The following are changes announced by Governor Kay Ivey on Thursday.

Entertainment venues

Effective May 22, 2020, at 5:00 P.M., entertainment venues shall comply with the following rules: a. Social distancing. (i) Employees shall not knowingly allow patrons or guests to congregate within six feet of a person from another household. (ii) Employees shall take reasonable steps to prevent people from congregating in lobby areas, break rooms, and other common areas. b. Emergency maximum occupancy rate. Indoor and enclosed entertainment venues shall limit occupancy to 50 percent of the normal occupancy load as determined by the fire marshal. Outdoor venues or those not assigned a normal occupancy load by the fire marshal shall limit occupancy as required to comply with the social distancing requirements of this paragraph. c. Facial coverings. Each employee shall wear a mask or other facial covering that covers his or her nostrils and mouth at all times while in regular interaction with clients or guests. d. Sanitation. An entertainment venue shall take reasonable steps, where practicable, to regularly disinfect frequently used items and surfaces. For purposes of this paragraph, “entertainment venue” includes bowling alleys, arcades, concert venues, theaters, auditoriums, performing centers, tourist attractions (including museums and planetariums), race tracks, commercial or public playgrounds, adult entertainment venues, casinos, and bingo halls. “Entertainment venue” does not include playgrounds operated by educational institutions and child day care facilities; playgrounds operated by education institutions and child day care facilities are covered by, and subject to, paragraph 13. “Entertainment venue” also does not include “night clubs,” which are covered by, and subject to, paragraph 18. In addition to complying with the requirements of this paragraph, entertainment venues are strongly encouraged to read and implement the Alabama Department of Public Health’s “Guidelines for Entertainment Venues and Tourist Attractions,” available here.

Athletic activities

Effective May 22, 2020, at 5:00 P.M., persons attending or participating in athletic activities shall comply with the following rules. a. Permitted team activities. From May 22, 2020, at 5:00 P.M.,0 until June 14, 2020, participation in team athletic activities is limited to practices that involve conditioning, skill drills, and similar activities, subject to the rules of this paragraph. Beginning June 15, 2020, participation in team athletic activities may proceed in any respect subject to the rules of this paragraph. b. Social distancing. (i) Players, coaches, officials, and spectators shall not congregate within 6 feet of a person from another household except to the extent necessary—and only to the extent necessary—for players, coaches, and officials to directly participate in the athletic activity. (ii) Players, coaches, officials, and spectators shall refrain from high fives, handshakes, and other physical contact except to the extent necessary—and only to the extent necessary—for players, coaches, and officials to directly participate in the athletic activity. c. Facial coverings. Players, coaches, and officials shall wear a mask or other facial covering that covers his or her nostrils and mouth at all times except when a player or official is directly participating in the athletic activity. d. Sanitation. Players, coaches, and officials shall not share water coolers, drinking stations, water bottles, cups, or other drinking devices. Organizers of athletic activities shall take reasonable steps, where practicable, to regularly disinfect frequently used items and surfaces. For purposes of this paragraph, “athletic activities” means “sports that involve interaction with another person of closer than six feet” and “activities that require use of shared sporting apparatus and equipment.” In addition to complying with the requirements of this paragraph, persons attending or participating in athletic activities are strongly encouraged to comply with any guidelines adopted by the relevant governing organization, if one exists for the athletic activity in question, to the extent those guidelines are consistent with the requirements of this paragraph. In addition, organizers of athletic activities are strongly encouraged to read and implement the Alabama Department of Public Health’s “Guidelines for Adult and Youth Athletic Activities,” available here.

Child day care facilities

Effective May 23, 2020, at 5:00 P.M., facilities providing child day care, including any child day care facility described in Ala. Code § 38-7-2, shall comply with the following rules: a. Social distancing. Employees shall not knowingly allow parents or other guests to congregate within six feet of a person from another household. Facilities shall also take reasonable steps to prevent parents or other guests from congregating in lobby areas, cafeterias, and other common areas. b. Sanitation. Child day care facilities shall take reasonable steps, where practicable, to regularly disinfect frequently used items and surfaces. c. Facial coverings. Each employee shall wear a mask or other facial covering that covers his or her nostrils and mouth at all times while in regular interaction with students or guests. In addition to complying with the requirements of this paragraph, child day care facilities are strongly encouraged to read and implement the Alabama Department of Public Health’s “Guidelines for Child Day Care Facilities,” available at here.

Camps

Effective May 23, 2020, day and overnight youth summer camps shall comply with the following rules: a. Social distancing. (i) Employees shall not knowingly allow campers or guests to congregate within six feet of a person from another household. (ii) Employees shall not knowingly allow campers or guests to participate in athletic activities in violation of paragraph 10. b. Sanitation. Camps shall take reasonable steps where practicable, to regularly disinfect frequently used items and surfaces. c. Facial coverings. Employees shall, to the greatest extent practicable, wear a mask or other facial covering that covers his or her nostrils and mouth at all times when in regular interaction with campers and guests. In addition to complying with the requirements of this paragraph, day and overnight youth summer camps are strongly encouraged to read and implement the Alabama Department of Public Health’s “Guidelines for Day and Overnight Youth Summer Camps,” available here.

Duration

This Order shall remain in full force and effect until 5:00 P.M. on July 3, 2020. Prior to 5:00 P.M. on July 3, 2020, a determination shall be made whether to extend this Order—or, if circumstances permit, to change this Order.

LATEST STORIES: