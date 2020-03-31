West Mobile facility tests hundreds for COVID-19 in one week

MOBILE, Ala. (WRKG) — The Greater Mobile Urgent Care has been testing patients for COVID-19 since last Monday. In that time, they say they have administered hundreds of tests.

In order to be tested there, you have to call ahead to be screened before you are given an appointment.

“We’ve had a great response and a tremendous number of people come through the drive up,” said Medical Director Dr. Darren Waters.

The urgent care facility has been administering test samples for COVID-19 for a little more than a week now. They get hundreds of phone calls a day for people wanting to be tested. Dr. Waters says while they have tested hundreds, it’s not enough.

“We need a lot more testing than what we’re doing,” he said.

The urgent care has already had multiple positive tests for COVID-19 come back.

“We’re in the double digits. We got positive tests on day one. We’ve had positive tests it seems like on a daily basis,” said Dr. Waters.

Dr. Waters stresses the importance of staying home during this time, to avoid contracting the virus.

“To see people congregating in a group that’s frustrating, I mean you’re putting not just yourself, but you’re putting healthcare workers in jeopardy and elderly and Immuno-compromised people in jeopardy,” said Dr. Waters.

He adds testing is also an important way to fight the virus, to find out who has it so they can take appropriate actions. He says they plan to continue administering tests as long as they can.

“As long as we can get the supplies, and at this time we have plenty of supplies. Once we run out, then we’re done,” said Dr. Waters.

The testing is done outside of their West Mobile location, on Schillinger and Cottage Hill. An appointment is required to be tested, call (251) 633-0123, and hit * to see if you qualify to be tested.

LATEST STORIES: