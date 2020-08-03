“We’re prisoners in our own home” Theodore man talks about dealing with pandemic as family member tests positive

THEODORE, Ala. (WKRG) — A family in Theodore is dealing with a potential worst-case-scenario for COVID. One family member tested positive while others under the same roof are trying to live together safely. It’s a reminder to be ready for disaster. John O’Rourke talked to me from the front yard of his Theodore home and I stood several feet away in the street. He said his daughter tested positive last week and says he had his wife are both developing symptoms as everyone voluntarily self-quarantines.

“We’re prisoners in our own home,” said O’Rourke. “It’s still dangerous in my house even though we’re in there, we have an AC system, we put filters on the door vents but it’s very difficult to stay separated.” John is 70, his wife is in her 60’s putting them both in an at-risk category for COVID. Like a lot of places that have been cleaning regularly, O’Rourke said he and his wife took every precaution and now are taking on more.

“We’re wearing masks inside our house about the only time we’re not wearing masks is when we’re inside our house,” said O’Rourke. He said he also found it challenging to make a living will in isolation and urges others to do it before it’s too late.

“My advice is whether you’re young or old is get that living will because if you’re not ready for it it’s going to be a lot more trouble and you’re going to have to hustle,” said O’Rourke. “It could get real bad I want all my last wishes taken care of before I even get to that state.”

