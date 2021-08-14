‘We’re in unchartered waters’: Ambulance services seeing many issues due to over-run hospitals

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — As the latest wave of COVID-19 hits Mobile, ambulance services are seeing difficult times as hospitals are packed with patients and struggling with staffing.

With hospitals overwhelmed, emergency responders are seeing the effects. There are too many calls coming in, and that leads to long wait times getting patients from the ambulance to medical care. Mobile Fire-Rescue and Newman’s Ambulance service have multiple instances where they’ve run out of ambulances to respond to emergency calls.

It’s a crisis for emergency response — hospitals are overrun with patients, which leads to a multitude of issues.

“In the 82 years of our company, we’ve never seen anything like what we’re experiencing now,” said John Wilson, Newman’s Operation Supervisor. “We’re in unchartered waters right now.”

From publicly owned Mobile Fire-Rescue to privately owned response crews with Newman’s Ambulance, there is a shortage of manpower, and that remaining manpower is being stretched thin.

“The emergency rooms are just jam-packed. We’re having waiting times of where the crews are going in and the patients are remaining on our stretchers for three, four, and five hours at a time, and this is happening consistently,” Wilson said.

Long waits for patients aren’t going away and the calls for help keep coming.

“As they’re waiting to release these patients to the hospital, other 911 calls continue to come in, and unfortunately, we only have so many ambulances on duty each day,” Mobile Fire-Rescue Chief Jeremy Lami said.

Mobile Fire-Rescue broke down some of the numbers to WKRG News 5 to show how dire the situation has become and how much worse it could get. From 2020-2021 there’s been a 46-percent increase in the number of ambulance transports. In 2020, they averaged 28 transports a day. On Aug. 2., they had 69, more than twice the average in one day.

Emergency responders are encouraging everyone to think before you dial 911 and ask yourself if this is a true emergency.

“We’re certainly here to help, and we are going to respond anytime you call. We’re here to serve the citizens. However, if it’s not an emergency, sometimes you can be seen quicker and you can help alleviate the congestion at the hospitals,” Lami said.