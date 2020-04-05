Wendy’s increasing workers’ hourly pay by 10% for next 5 weeks

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Wendy’s announced it will be increasing its workers’ pay during the next few weeks as the COVID-19 coronavirus continues to spread. 

In a recent letter sent to workers, Wendy’s announced it will be giving hourly crew members, shift managers and assistant general managers in company restaurants a 10% increase in hourly pay over the next five weeks. 

Wendy’s also announced it would be offering free meals for employees working in Company restaurants, and discounted family meals for employees on their days off. 

Most Wendy’s restaurants are currently operating with drive-thru and delivery service only. 

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories

Trending Stories