Web tool shows you what priority you are when it comes to getting the COVID-19 vaccine

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A COVID-19 vaccine is in the process of being distributed, but some need it more than others.

The New York Times worked with experts to create a custom tool that determines where you fall in the timeline.

To put this in perspective, we worked with the Surgo Foundation and Ariadne Labs using their vaccine tool to calculate the number of people who will need a vaccine in each state and county — and where you might fit in that line. Opinion: When can I get a Coronavirus Vaccine in America, The New York Times

You enter in your age, where you live, your health status and your profession – and the tool generates your “place in line.”

To see where you land, click here.

