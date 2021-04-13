Weather ends WKRG, USA Health vaccination event early, hundreds vaccinated

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Weather caused WKRG News 5 and USA Health’s vaccination clinic about 20 minutes early.

But, nearly 300 people were still vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine during the clinic.

It was a busy day, despite news about the Johnson and Johnson vaccine and blood clot concerns.

“I hope this won’t discourage anyone from seeking vaccination. Everyone who’s eligible needs to be vaccinated,” said Dr. Scott Harris, the Alabama State Health Officer.

Dozens of people were lined up outside the WKRG News 5 station right as the vaccine event began at 12, eager to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

“There’s a million folks dying from it, I ain’t going to be dumb enough to not take it,” said Sam Williams, who got the vaccine Tuesday.

Williams was the first in line, he says he was ready to get his vaccine.

“We’re not going to kill this thing unless we start taking the shot. Everyone needs to take it,” said Williams.

Tuesday morning, the CDC and FDA recommended a pause in the usage of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine because of blood clot concerns. Alabama paused the use of the vaccine.

Dr. Scott Harris says Alabama has received 159,500 doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, more than 71,000 doses have been administered so far, no reports of any blood clots.

“I hope people will listen to the information and make a good decision on that. I find this encouraging because it shows there really are safety checks in place to pick up on these things, picking up 6 conditions out of 7 million shots or the 120 million Americans who have vaccine dose so far, it’s actually a sensitive and effective process. I hope people will be reassured that safety is being taken very seriously,” said Dr. Scott Harris.

At our vaccine event, USA Health used the Pfizer vaccine, but the news about the single-dose shot was still on the mind of some.

“It scared me. It had me worried, but I’m just going to believe in God,” said Antonio Lebeaux, who received the Pfizer vaccine. He added about getting the Pfizer vaccine, “it feels good to have it. But you still gotta wear that mask though.”

Others weren’t bothered by the news. “No, was not worried about it,” said Clark Crnarich, who received the Pfizer vaccine.

Those who got the Pfizer vaccine at WKRG Tuesday will return in three weeks for their second dose.