Wear a face covering in Mount Vernon or face a fine

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mount Vernon is the first municipality in Mobile County to begin fining people for not wearing masks in public. The City of Mobile and County are still only strongly recommending people wear face masks.

If you’re in Mount Vernon, you can face a fine up to $500 for not wearing a face mask, but some people who spoke to News 5 worry the measure is too little too late.

Warning signs show shoppers before they enter, wear a mask or face a fine. Kimberley Turner said, “I think it’s great and I think we should have done it to start with.”

But not everyone thinks it’s such a great idea. Amp Jordan said, “In a town in Mount Vernon that’s one mile wide, yeah, I think it’s a little too much.”

Jordan does not think the ordinance will do much without more local governments getting on board. He said, “You can go five miles down in the other direction and walk into the Dollar General with no face mask. You can go 15 miles in the other direction and walk into the Dollar General with no face mask, but right here at the Wiggly, you have to go in with a face mask.”

Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson discussed whether or not to enforce people wearing face masks. He said, “It was not going to be mandatory and there wouldn’t be a fine attached to it. The thought being that maybe peer pressure would have a lot to do with enforcing that.”

In Mount Vernon, Ordinance 04-18-20 goes beyond making people wear a mask inside essential businesses, people also have to wear a “face cover” outside when in groups of two or more, except when exercising. Violators can be fined anywhere from $50 to $500, or face 90 days in jail, or both at the discretion of a municipal judge.

Jordan says masks can be hard to find. He said, “This being my face mask you know not everybody’s blessed with the hospital face masks.”

The Mount Vernon ordinance will remain in effect until the expiration or termination of the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency Governor Ivey declared.

Read the full ordinance HERE.

