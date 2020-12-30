‘We are running on fumes:’ Mobile doctors finding exhaustion with the new surge in covid cases

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile doctors say the new surge in cases is the worst they have seen and it is bringing on new challenges with.

With this pandemic, Alabama has been recently decried as a “bathtub filling up,” and here in the Mobile area is no different. With almost 200 new cases reported in Mobile county alone on Wednesday, the strain on our healthcare workers is getting worse by the day.

It is emotional for these workers too. We spoke to Dr. Darren Waters with Greater Mobile Urgent Care, and he says, “We are running on fumes, all of the urgent cares I spoke to their doctors are tired and burned out, the nurses are tired and burned out. it’s just not fun right now and we are trying to ride this wave.”

Waters says it isn’t just their clinics either, but everywhere. The surge most likely, in his opinion, is directly related to people gathering over the holidays and being exposed to the virus. He also believes this is just the beginning.

“It’s getting to the point where the doctor’s offices can’t see everybody. You know those guys are on the front lines for 12 hours at a time seeing hundreds of patients a day, and it’s been grueling,” Waters said.

Unfortunately, patients are frustrated as well, with the strain of long wait times and some patients not even being able to be seen.

“We are 60 patients behind that haven’t been seen yet, and in order to get our staff home and rest, we have to cut patients off, otherwise we will be there all night long,” Waters said.

He as well as doctors all over our area are pleading with patients to be patient and understanding and follow CDC guidelines because this virus is far from over.

“We honestly are doing the best we can and people are getting upset. There’s longer wait times, we can’t answer every phone call or email. but I promise you it is not out of lack of effort or lack of caring it’s out of being overwhelmed,” Waters said.

LATEST STORIES