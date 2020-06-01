Waterfront Rescue Mission to resume services June 1

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Waterfront Rescue Mission is resuming many of its services halted by coronavirus, on June 1st.

Below you will see the bullet points sent out in a press release from the Mission:

Day Services for homeless men, women & children- Showers, hand-washing stations, restrooms, access to on-site clinic, bike repair, mail service, outdoor shelter: 8-11 a.m. M-F, with lunch served at 11 a.m. M-F

Overnight shelter for men- limited capacity to allow safety and social distancing, first come/first-served basis. Shelter check-in daily 4-6p.

Short-term Rescue programs have resumed for Veterans, the chronically homeless, and the working homeless…. And introducing our new Work Training Program where we help homeless men with life skills and job-readiness training.

$10 copay required for guests, with 3 nights free for first-time guests.

TB screen and physical required for overnight guests. On-site health clinic is open M-F.

We ask health screening questions for guests staying overnight, and refer to health care providers if concerning symptoms exist.

Staff and guests observe recommended practices, including social distancing, personal hygiene, and cleaning protocols.

Addiction Recovery Program- remain suspended until 2021.

Thrift Stores are open 10a-6p Mon-Sat.

The public is encouraged to follow Waterfront Rescue Mission and Waterfront Thrift Stores on Facebook for updates.

