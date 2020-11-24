Waterfront Rescue Mission to feed those in need on Thanksgiving

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — On Thanksgiving Day, many local organizations will open their doors and feed those in need, but some are seeing changes this year because of COVID-19.

The Waterfront Rescue Mission in downtown Mobile is one of the organizations continuing on with their tradition of feeding the homeless on Thanksgiving. But they say there will be changes this year due to COVID-19.

They’re partnering with several agencies to deliver meals offsite to the homeless ahead of the holiday.

“We tried to get creative in a lot of what we’re doing normally,” said Kendell Young, with the Waterfront Rescue Mission in Mobile.

They are preparing to feed more than a hundred on Thanksgiving, while also making sure others across Mobile don’t go hungry.

“Due to COVID, we decided to bring the meals to the homeless, that’s why we’re in Tillman’s Corner,” Young said.

This week, the Waterfront Rescue Mission plans on serving more than 1,000 meals in Mobile. “Coming out in the community and getting engulfed in what we do, providing meals to the homeless,” Young said.

“11 years ago, I was a homeless man. I was homeless for 5 years,” said John Roush, who now ministers to the homeless.

Roush joined the Waterfront Rescue Mission and Mobile Police bringing Thanksgiving meals to homeless camps.

“I commend their efforts,” Roush said.

Waterfront’s Thanksgiving meal will still be at their location in downtown Mobile, but there will be no volunteers this year. CDC guidelines will be followed, and there will be an option for both indoor and outdoor dining.

The meal will be served on Thursday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

