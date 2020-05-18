Waterfront Rescue Mission reopens in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — After being closed for several weeks due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Waterfront Rescue Mission reopened its doors.

Richard Fisher, the director of the Waterfront Rescue Mission in Mobile says that opening the thrift stores was a priority to be able to keep helping homeless in our area and receive donations.

He explains, “For example, we have many working individuals that come and spend the night with us and they need clothes for the next day. They need shoes. They need hats. In this environment, they also need protective equipment to use. So if those items are donated to use, we can provide those at no cost to these men so they can go out and continue to work.” So shopping at the thrift stores not only helps those who need to shop on a budget but also homeless in our area.

The shelters are taking precautions to keep everyone safe from the coronavirus pandemic. This includes health screenings for all residents, staff and residents wearing personal protective equipment, implementing cleaning and sanitization protocols and decreasing their capacity.

For more information on locations of shelters and thrift stores including hours of operation visit waterfrontthrift.org or waterfrontmission.org.

If you would like to donate, find out more information at waterfrontmission.org/ways-to-give.

LATEST STORIES