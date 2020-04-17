WATCH: Thomas Hospital patient discharged after fighting COVID-19

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) - For almost a month now the beaches in Gulf Shores and Orange Beach have been closed. In a couple of weeks that could start to change. "I think it's a very good idea to open the beaches," says Jerry Green of Gulf Shores. "People are going stir crazy. They need to do something."

Alicia Cross who works in the hospitality industry does not share that opinion. "I don't think that they should just because when people get down here it's just going to get worse."