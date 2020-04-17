WATCH: Thomas Hospital patient discharged after fighting COVID-19

Coronavirus

From Infirmary Health

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – A Thomas Hospital patient was discharged Thursday after their fight against COVID-19.

Thomas Hospital employees gathered to celebrate the patient as he left the hospital.

Like the celebration from Mobile Infirmary, Infirmary Health hope this video gives you hope and promise for the coming weeks. 

