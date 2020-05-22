WATCH: Senior Parade at Central Christian School

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WKRG) — Schools across the Gulf Coast are doing something special for their seniors, who missed out on a lot this year.

This video is of the “Senior Parade” at Central Christian School.

After the annual senior breakfast, the community lined the streets cheering and holding signs as the senior class drove by.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

State Cases State Deaths
Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

Trending Stories

Trending Stories