WATCH: Senior Parade at Central Christian School

ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WKRG) — Schools across the Gulf Coast are doing something special for their seniors, who missed out on a lot this year.
This video is of the “Senior Parade” at Central Christian School.
After the annual senior breakfast, the community lined the streets cheering and holding signs as the senior class drove by.
