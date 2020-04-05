WATCH: Scene at Lowe’s Sunday before Stay-at-Home order

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — This was the scene at Lowe’s Sunday before the state Stay-at-Home order went into place.
News 5’s photographer said it took 20 minutes to be let in the store as there was quite a line outside.
The store in Mobile is letting in 400 people at a time and has protective shields in front of the cashiers.
