WATCH: UAB gives update on COVID-19 vaccine distribution

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — On Friday, UAB offered a media question and answer session with Dr. Sarah Nafziger to discuss updates on COVID-19 vaccine distribution across Alabama.
Nafziger, vice president of clinical services at UAB Hospital, has led similar updates in the past for UAB. During the session, she discussed:
- Vaccine sites and distribution updates
- Recapping the first three days of operation at the Parker High School vaccination site
- General vaccine information
In the last couple of weeks, UAB has opened appointment-only vaccination sites at the Hoover Met and Parker High School.
As of Friday, there have been nearly 376,000 coronavirus cases reported since the start of the pandemic last March.