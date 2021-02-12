WATCH: UAB gives update on COVID-19 vaccine distribution

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — On Friday, UAB offered a media question and answer session with Dr. Sarah Nafziger to discuss updates on COVID-19 vaccine distribution across Alabama.

Nafziger, vice president of clinical services at UAB Hospital, has led similar updates in the past for UAB. During the session, she discussed:

  • Vaccine sites and distribution updates
  • Recapping the first three days of operation at the Parker High School vaccination site
  • General vaccine information

In the last couple of weeks, UAB has opened appointment-only vaccination sites at the Hoover Met and Parker High School.

As of Friday, there have been nearly 376,000 coronavirus cases reported since the start of the pandemic last March.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

State Cases State Deaths
Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories