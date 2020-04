JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves announced that schools in Mississippi will be closed for the rest of the 2019-2020 school year due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

School districts are expected to be asked to continue distance learning and come up with plans for supplemental learning in the summer/fall for students who have fallen behind.

The news conference was at 2:30 p.m.