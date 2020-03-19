WATCH LIVE: Alabama beaches are closed

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — Alabama Governor Kay Ivey and Health officials issued more orders for the entire state in order to decrease the spread of the coronavirus. One of them is the closing of all Alabama beaches at 5pm on Thursday.

WKRG News 5 was there when the beaches closed:

All beaches will be closed effective today at 5:00 p.m. For clarification, the term “beach” means the sandy shoreline area abutting the Gulf of Mexico, whether privately or publicly owned, including beach access points.

