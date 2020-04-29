WATCH: Blue Angels, Thunderbirds fly over Pensacola Beach, NYC

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds were in Pensacola last week visiting the Navy’s Blue Angels.

The Thunderbirds and Blue Angels have planned a national tour to honor healthcare workers and essential workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Air Force Capt. and Thunderbird pilot Michael Brewer shot some amazing video of the Thunderbirds and Blue Angels practicing for that tour over Pensacola Beach.

Wednesday, the Thunderbirds and Blue Angels flew over New York City.

Watch the video above to see what it looked like from Capt. Brewers point of view.

