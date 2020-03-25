Washington County nursing home residents talk about Coronavirus safety in online video

CHATOM, Ala. (WKRG) — With visitations either canceled or extremely limited at most nursing homes, seniors in Washington County are using social media to communicate with friends and family in the outside world. Residents at the Washington County Nursing Home in Chatom posted this video of seniors talking about staying safe from illness during the Coronavirus Crisis.

Vivian Ruth is first up in the video imploring viewers to take care of themselves and stay home. Another reminds people to keep their distance.

