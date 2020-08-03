‘Wash your hands 2,3,4,5,6,7,8!’ Students sing and dance to coronavirus song

(WKRG) — School starts back in session for many students in our area next week. Some kids at Christ the King Catholic School in Daphne are preparing their peers on how to stay clean and healthy. They are using song and dance!
“Wash your hands 2,3,4,5,6,7,8. Wash your hands 2,3,4,5,6,7,8,” says the song as the children are washing their hands.
The peer helpers are leaders at the school, and they put together videos to show other students how to properly wash their hands.
One of the cutest moments of the videos was when twelve-year-old Emma Johnson showed her three-year-old brother, Isaac, how to wash his hands. He is just so giggly having the best time soaping up.
The students hope these fun videos will stick with their fellow students and keep coronavirus from spreading. They also put together a video on wearing a mask. Masks are required when Christ the King starts back next Wednesday, August 12.
LATEST STORIES
- AMBER Alert issued for abducted 2-week-old boy
- Foley police chief retiring at the end of August
- Can Congress save the live music industry before it’s too late?
- New stimulus check plan would give even more money to families
- Tropical Storm Isaias impacts felt on Tybee, Hilton Head beaches