Want to help support the medical community, purchase a ‘Hero Box’ at Maple Street Biscuit Co.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Maple Street Biscuit Company wants to bring the community together to help support the medical workers on the frontline. They are selling ‘Hero Boxes’ that are delivered to medical centers across Mobile.



News 5 Colleen Peterson spoke with Lauren Luna, Mobile Community Leader, to get more details.

“You can either order for us to deliver or you can pick them up but it’s basically to go to the hero’s on the frontline,” Lauren explained.



They want to do everything they can to help support the medical community during this pandemic. Lauren explains what you can find inside one.

“There’s a chicken sandwich in it, dressing a side dish and a dessert with a bottle of water,” Lauren said.

You can personally deliver the box yourself or you can request for them to deliver them to medical centers across Mobile.

“We sent some to the University Medical Center, I’ve dropped a lot off at the Providence Hospital,” Lauren said. “I actually have a big delivery next week for Mobile Infirmary.”

They are also offering free coffee for health care workers until the end of April. They have a pantry list where they are selling food and essential items outside of their store.

If you are running low on hand sanitizer they have a limited inventory of those items. They are also selling mimosa kits you can purchase for $20.

LATEST STORIES: