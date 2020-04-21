Walton County using crime money to buy safety masks

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The Walton County Sheriff’s Office says they bought new safety equipment for residents during the COVID-19 pandemic using money seized from criminal activity in the county.

WCSO says they bought around 3,000 face masks from Professional Products in DeFuniak Springs. Adkinson Law Firm has also purchased an additional 1,000 face masks.

“There are people in need in our community and as a public safety agency it’s our duty to provide peace of mind. I can’t think of a better way to turn a negative into a positive by taking money intended for bad and turning it into something good.” Sheriff Michael Adkinson

If you live in Walton County and need safety masks you can call (850) 951-4978. Deputies will be distributing the masks to homes throughout Walton County upon residents’ request.

In an attempt to keep residents and first responders safe from potential exposure, masks will be placed in mailboxes or on the front porch of each home unless otherwise directed upon order.

Businesses who would like to purchase more face masks to be given out can also call (850) 951-4978.

LATEST STORIES: