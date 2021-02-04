Walmart, Sam’s Club to add Alabama to list of locations to give COVID-19 vaccines

Add Walmart and Sam’s to the list of locations Alabamians will be able to get vaccinated for COVID-19…when the vaccines are available. A news release from the company announced their pharmacies are part of the federal retail pharmacy program.

COVID-19 vaccines will be available at select pharmacies in 22 states once the vaccine doses are available.

An online scheduler will be available to make appointments at walmart.com/COVIDvaccine and samsclub.com/covid once a store or club receives its allocation, according to the news release. It also says each location will follow each state’s guidelines for eligibility.

Once the pharmacies receive allocation from the federal government, employees will administer the vaccine in Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Maine, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Nebraska, Nevada, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah and Wyoming.

The stores also have agreements in place with local governments and they are administering vaccines in partnership with state, territory and district jurisdictions. They are currently vaccinating in Arkansas, Chicago, Delaware, District of Columbia, Georgia, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, New Jersey, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and Wyoming.