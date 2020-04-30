Walmart mobile testing launching in Alabama

Unedited media release

State of Alabama – April 30, 2020 – A mobile COVID-19 testing initiative launches today in Alabama to set-up a drive-thru site in certain communities to expand access to testing. A mobile unit will travel between Selma, Demopolis and Thomasville on a rotating basis and will test those who are exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19. In addition, all health care providers and first responders can be tested whether or not they are exhibiting symptoms. An appointment for testing can be made at www.MyQuestCOVIDTest.com, but on-site scheduling also will be available for those who have difficulty scheduling online. The site is supported by Walmart, Quest Diagnostics and state and

local officials.

“Expanding testing is important to reopening the state in these challenging times,” said Governor Kay Ivey. “We are working to make even more testing available to Alabamians, and we appreciate Walmart and Quest Diagnostics for launching this mobile initiative to reach many of our smaller communities.”

“Walmart is committed to supporting the state of Alabama’s efforts to expand COVID-19 testing, especially in communities that have had limited access to testing,” said Glen Wilkins, Walmart Public Affairs Director for Alabama. “We are grateful to our pharmacists and associates who are supporting these testing sites, and to Quest Diagnostics and local officials as we work together to open sites that will help Alabamians access timely testing.”

COVID-19 testing schedule:

• Selma:

o Mondays and Fridays; 10am – 3pm, weather permitting

o Memorial Stadium: 108 W Dallas Ave., Delma, AL 36701

• Demopolis:

o Tuesdays; 10am – 3pm, weather permitting

o AL National Guard Armory: 1701 US-43 Demopolis, AL 36372

• Thomasville:

o Wednesdays and Thursdays; 10am – 3pm, weather permitting

o Thomasville Regional Medical Center (parking lot in the back): 300 Medical Park Dr., Thomasville

36784

Testing began at the Saraland Walmart location Thursday. Appointments run from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., seven days a week.

Additional testing information:

• The drive-thru site will test anyone who may be exhibiting symptoms of the virus. In addition, the site is available to all health care workers and first responders, whether or not they are exhibiting symptoms.

• The testing site will require an appointment through Quest’s MyQuestTM online portal and app,

www.MyQuestCOVIDTest.com, which will screen and schedule appointments for those individuals who meet medical eligibility for the testing sites. On-site scheduling will be available for those who are not able to schedule online.

• Those being tested will need to stay in their cars for verification of eligibility criteria, ID check and self administered test. For the safety of all those on-site, the test site is not available to walk-ups; those being tested must be in a car.

• The site will use a self-administered nasal swab test that will allow those being tested to swab their own nose onsite while in their vehicles, observed by a trained medical volunteer to ensure the sample is taken correctly, and drop the sealed sample into a container on their way out of the drive-thru site.

• Quest Diagnostics will handle processing test samples and communicating results to those tested and applicable departments of health.

• Any questions regarding testing and appointments, please call Quest’s dedicated COVID-19 line at 866-448-7719, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET

• The site will be staffed by volunteers, including Walmart health care professionals and Quest employees.

• While individuals who are tested are awaiting results, please follow CDC guidelines and take steps to help prevent the virus from spreading to people in your home and community.

