Walmart launches ‘Neighbors Helping Neighbors’ program

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

Bentonville, Ark. (CNN)–

Walmart and the website Nextdoor.com are making it easier for neighbors to help each other during the coronavirus pandemic.

They’re jointly launching a program called “Neighbors Helping Neighbors.”

Members of Nextdoor can now request assistance or offer to help someone in their community with shopping at their local Walmart.

Through the Nextdoor app, or on Nextdoor dot com, members can coordinate pickup and delivery of groceries, medications or other essential items.

The service will be available nationwide starting tomorrow.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

State Cases State Deaths
Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Trending Stories

Trending Stories