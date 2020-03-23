Walmart is hiring nearly 4k jobs across the supply chain in Alabama

FILE – This June 25, 2019, file photo shows the entrance to a Walmart in Pittsburgh. Walmart, the nation’s largest retailer and private employer, said late Saturday, March 14, 2020, it is limiting store hours to ensure they can keep sought-after items such as hand sanitizer in stock amid the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Walmart announced a plan to hire more than 3,800 associates across Alabama to work various jobs during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Monday morning, the company released more details on what that means for those interested in working in the company’s Supply Chain. Highlights include:

A temporary $2/hour pay increase for all hourly associates working in its e-commerce fulfillment centers, from now through Memorial Day.

hourly associates working in its e-commerce fulfillment centers, from now through Memorial Day. Offering a $250 referral bonus to fulfillment center associates who refer a new hire. The newly hired associate also receives a $250 referral bonus.

center associates who refer a new hire. The newly hired associate also receives a $250 referral bonus. Expedited hiring – a person can apply online, get hired and being working in a fulfillment center or distribution center in as little as 24 hours. The company is offering full-time, part-time and temporary roles.

The company recently announced they will be hiring 150,000 associates, and these include full-time, part-time and temporary positions in distribution centers (DCs) and fulfillment centers (FCs). “Our supply chain associates have been so vital to Walmart’s ability to serve customers and communities during this time, and I am so proud of every one of them,” said Greg Smith, Walmart’s head of supply chain. “We’re growing, expanding and looking for more people who want to make a difference providing for customers.” Knowing many people are eager to get back to work, Walmart has expedited hiring to get people working quickly. What does that mean for a person looking for a new opportunity with a thriving company? It means he or she can apply online, get hired and begin working in a DC or FC in as little as 24 hours. At FCs , associates referring a new hire to their facility are eligible to receive a $250 bonus. Additionally, the person being hired will also receive a $250 bonus. Both associates will be paid out after the new associate has been employed 90 days. Walmart, corporate

To apply to work for Walmart, visit the company’s careers site.

LATEST STORIES: