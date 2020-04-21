Walmart implements safety measures due to coronavirus

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (WKRG) — Due to the coronavirus, Walmart is implementing changes to make sure stores are clean and sanitized, and customers stay safe. Today, they released a video with the company’s CEO, John Furner, demonstrating the steps stores are taking to ensure a safe shopping experience, and what customers can expect when they enter the store.

Here is the latest information according to a press release.

“A few of the changes Walmart has introduced include:

Installing plexiglass barriers (sneeze guards) at checkout lanes.

Installing floor decals in stores at both the entrances and in checkout lanes, making it easier for customers to judge the proper social distance from each other.

Taking the temperatures of associates as they report to work in stores, clubs and facilities, as well as asking them some basic health screening questions.

Requiring associates wear masks or other face coverings at work and encouraging customers and members to wear face coverings when they shop in stores.

Making key services (like payment and pickup and delivery) completely contact-free.”

