Walmart implements safety measures due to coronavirus

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (WKRG) — Due to the coronavirus, Walmart is implementing changes to make sure stores are clean and sanitized, and customers stay safe. Today, they released a video with the company’s CEO, John Furner, demonstrating the steps stores are taking to ensure a safe shopping experience, and what customers can expect when they enter the store.
Here is the latest information according to a press release.
“A few of the changes Walmart has introduced include:
- Installing plexiglass barriers (sneeze guards) at checkout lanes.
- Installing floor decals in stores at both the entrances and in checkout lanes, making it easier for customers to judge the proper social distance from each other.
- Taking the temperatures of associates as they report to work in stores, clubs and facilities, as well as asking them some basic health screening questions.
- Requiring associates wear masks or other face coverings at work and encouraging customers and members to wear face coverings when they shop in stores.
- Making key services (like payment and pickup and delivery) completely contact-free.”
