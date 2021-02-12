Walmart and Sam’s Club begin administering COVID-19 vaccine

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies have begun administering vaccinations to their customers. It is part of the U.S. Federal Retail Pharmacy program. More than 1,000 of the chain’s pharmacies in 22 states are receiving federal vaccine allocations.

Alabama’s state health officer, Dr. Scott Harris, says the company used health data, looking at medically underserved areas, areas where there was a certain amount of disease transmission, as well as areas that don’t have other access to the COVID-19 vaccine to decide which of their locations would have the vaccine.

There are 74 locations in Alabama offering the vaccine through this federal program, about half of the Walmart and Sam’s Club locations across the state.

Dr. Harris says each store will get 200 doses of the vaccine to start. The supply will not come from the state’s allocation of vaccine, as this is a federal program.

You can schedule an appointment at Walmart here, and at Sam’s Club here.