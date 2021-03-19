Walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic Monday in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. WKRG- A walk-in Covid-19 vaccination clinic is set for Monday (3/22/2021). The Florida Department of Health issued the following press release:

Pensacola, Fla. – The Florida Department of Health in Escambia County (FDOH-Escambia) is announcing a 1st dose COVID-19 vaccine clinic scheduled for Monday, March 22, 2021. Walk-ins are welcome. No appointment needed. Details are listed below:

What: Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine 1st Dose Clinic

When: Monday, March 22, 2021 between 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Vaccine recipients will be expected to return for their second dose on April 22, 2021.

Where: Brownsville Community Center, 3200 W De Soto St, Pensacola, FL

How: Walk-ins are welcome. No appointment needed.

Vaccine recipients must bring proof of eligibility for one of the priority groups listed in the Governor’s Executive Order 21-67, effective March 22, 2021:

Long-term care facility residents and staff;

Persons 50 years of age and older;

Health care personnel with direct patient contact; and

Medically vulnerable as determined by a physician with a completed form.

For More Information on COVID-19

The COVID-19 vaccine is a monumental step toward getting this disease under control in Florida, but the department is still encouraging residents and visitors to take all precautions to protect themselves and others from the spread of the virus. These include frequent hand washing, wearing face masks, maintaining six feet of social distancing, and staying home if you are feeling sick.

For information about FDOH-Escambia and COVID-19, visit EscambiaHealth.com or follow us on Twitter at @HealthyEscambia for vaccine updates and new information.

