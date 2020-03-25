Waffle House closes 365 restaurants, several on the Gulf coast due to covid-19

(NEXSTAR) – Waffle House announced Tuesday that it will be closing hundreds of restaurants as COVID-19 cases grow across the United States.

The beloved Georgia-based chain known for staying open 24 hours a day all year long, will be temporarily shuttering 365 locations.

A map of the locations closing was posted to Waffle House’s social media accounts. Although it’s hard to get an exact count because of the lack of detail in the map…there appear to be about a dozen locations from the Mississippi Coast to the Florida panhandle that are closing.

Another 1,627 are slated to remain open as of Tuesday. If you have a deep hunger for biscuits and gravy or a pecan waffle, customers are encouraged to call in carryout orders.

On March 15, Waffle House wrote in a Facebook post that they are “trying our best to keep our Customers and Associates safe, and also keep our nearly 45,000 Associates employed.