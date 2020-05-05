Voluntary testing for jail employees begins, inmate families say more needs to be done for incarcerated

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — County and city officials in Mobile are working together to try and get a handle on one of the largest Coronavirus hotspots in the area–Mobile County Metro Jail. While a testing program for employees started this morning, family members of inmates say more needs to be done for the people locked up inside. Cooks and corrections officers stand in the same line, for an uncomfortable test. Mobile’s mayor says it’s a priority to get a handle on Coronavirus hotspots in the city and county.

“You’re going to see anywhere you have people living in close confined areas you’ll have a proliferation of the virus,” said Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson. While the focus Tuesday was on workers, people whose loved ones are in Mobile County Metro Jail say more needs to be done. Brandy Mason’s fiance Richard Batty is serving time for violating probation. She says he has health complications that make COVID potentially deadly. She said she couldn’t understand why some inmates have been released while her fiance hasn’t been let out.

“I’m not saying they’re all good people but no one deserves to die,” said Mason. She’s also been in custody there and says keeping your distance from other inmates is virtually impossible.

“You can’t get out of the confined space, because they make you stay in your cell, and even if you go in the dayroom it’s only so big,” said Mason. The sheriff says they’ve already released more than 200 inmates as the outbreak began.

“We’ve acquired some ankle bracelets and we’re looking at a program but we’ve already eradicated the jail of the most minor offenses,” said Mobile County Sheriff Sam Cochran. The tests for jail employees are optional but the sheriff hopes social pressure gets everyone to stand in line. He adds that, as of this morning, they were housing more than a thousand inmates because the Department of Corrections has stopped accepting people. The voluntary testing for employees continues tomorrow.

