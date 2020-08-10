Vigor High School being cleaned after employee goes home sick

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — As a precaution Vigor High School is being cleaned after an employee went home sick.

Mobile County Public Schools tells WKRG News 5 that the employee has not tested positive for COVID-19.

The new school year in Mobile County starts September 1st. Classes will be online or remote for the first nine weeks. Once the nine weeks are up, officials will reconsider going back to traditional school.

The school system ordered more laptops and WI-FI units to help with the transition. It will cost MCPSS millions. CARES Act funding will pay for a large chunk of it.

If the district reopens after nine weeks, students have three options: They can attend face to face, remotely, or do virtual learning.

CLICK HERE FOR A COMPLETE LIST OF GULF COAST BACK TO SCHOOL PLANS

LATEST HEADLINES: