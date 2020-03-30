VIDEO: Residents of assisted living home sing “God Bless America” during covid-19 isolation

TUCKAHOE, Va. (CNN) — Residents at a Virginia senior living community gathered to sing “God Bless America.” People at the Lakewood Retirement Community in Tuckahoe joined in from their balconies and windows Friday.

It was to show support for each other while they self-isolated because of the pandemic. Some people held American flags. The sing-along was reminiscent of those in Italy where quarantined people sang from their balconies. Nursing homes are especially vulnerable in the pandemic.

One home, about 150 miles away in Maryland, reported an outbreak Saturday with 66 people testing positive.

