VIDEO: Mobile store says man angry over mask mandate cussed and kicked things over

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Managers of the Play and Talk store in Mobile say that a man angry over the mask mandate cussed at employees and knocked things over when asked to mask up. The store posted video of the incident on its Facebook page, “we had an incident that we would like to address. A customer came in with a woman and child without masks. We informed the customers that we require masks in the store and have some available free of charge on the table up front.”

The video shows the woman complied, putting her mask on. She’s holding the baby. But the store says the man in a camo jacket just had it hanging over his ear, “we again asked the customer to put the mask on to which they replied “go $&@! Yourself, I’m not within 6ft of anyone.”

That’s when, according to the store, he pulled out a knife and cut a whole in it before putting it back on, “at that point we ask the customer to leave.” The video shows the man in the cammo jacket throw his mask and kick over items before leaving the store. The store went on to say, “we realize there are many different opinions about what is going on in the world right now and everyone is entitled to their own opinion but our store policy is and will be for the foreseeable future that every customer and employee must wear a mask to shop in our store to ensure the safety of every single customer. If you do not believe in masks or have an issue with wearing them we will gladly offer curbside pickup. Please bear with us as we try to navigate through these difficult times we will get through this together!”

They did not report the incident to police.

