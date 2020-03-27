VIDEO: Despite beach ban, crowds gather on island beaches in Perdido Pass

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — Despite the beach ban issued by Governor Kay Ivey, dozens of boaters gathered on the islands in Perdido Pass. The beaches were closed in the middle of spring break with the hopes of slowing the spread of covid-19. From the WKRG Orange Beach Tower cam you could see the boats on the beach and passengers out in the water and on the beach Friday, one week after Governor Kay Ivey closed all of the state’s beaches.
All beaches will were closed on March 19th at 5:00 p.m. For clarification, the term “beach” means the sandy shoreline area abutting the Gulf of Mexico, whether privately or publicly owned, including beach access points.
