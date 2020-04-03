VIDEO: COVID-19 update from Baldwin County Sheriff

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — Baldwin County Sheriff Hoss Mack sent out a video update on how his department is handling the latest on COVID-19. You can watch the full video above.
