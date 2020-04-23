VIDEO: Baldwin County EMA updates reopening the county, summer plans

PHARR, Texas (Border Report) -- As the strong South Texas winds whipped dirt into the air on Wednesday, dozens of migrant field workers harvested onions in a vast field, gathering the crops into bundles and bags in the near-100-degree heat.

Most of these workers are in the United States on a temporary seasonal work visa, and despite President Donald Trump this week pledging that he would stop immigration for 60 days to help preserve jobs for American workers during this pandemic, White House officials say these migrant workers should still be allowed to continue harvesting crops.