VIDEO: Baldwin County EMA updates reopening the county, summer plans

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — Baldwin County EMA director Zach Hood updated the county’s response to COVID-19, when things might reopen, and severe weather during the coronavirus pandemic. You can see the full video above.

LATEST HEADLINES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

State Cases State Deaths
Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories

Trending Stories