Victory Health continues to offer care for uninsured during COVID-19 pandemic

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — As the coronavirus crisis continues, one local health care clinic wants people without insurance to know they’re not going anywhere.

Victory Health says they are keeping their normal primary care open as long as they can, as it serves a vital need for their patients.

The clinic serves low-to-moderate income adults who don’t have insurance. The clinic offers primary care, specialty care, diagnostics, and medication assistance.

With many losing their jobs and benefits, Victory Health says people with underlying medical conditions can go to their clinic to maintain the health and care that they need, as well as get checked out by a doctor.

“A majority of our patients are more chronically ill. So it’s really important they maintain their healthcare. So a diabetic can still get their insulin, and someone who struggles with heart disease can still get the care they need so that they’re not – their health doesn’t regress and then they end up in the hospital ER for their diabetes going out of control when they really, that’s the last place they need to be right now,” said Kim Garrett, the director for Victory Health.

The clinic is not testing for COVID-19.

