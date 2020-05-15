Vets at William F. Green State Veterans Home remain upbeat and uninfected during the pandemic

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s been two months since visitation was restricted at the William F. Green State Veterans Home in Bay Minette because of the coronavirus pandemic. So far, three employees have tested positive for the virus, but no residents have been infected. In March, News 5 spoke with some of the residents about how they were dealing with the situation. We checked back in with them again two months later.

The good news is that even as three employees were infected, the virus has barely touched the home. That’s in stark contrast to the effect coronavirus has had on another state veterans home in Alexander City, Al., where two dozen residents became virus victims. Other nursing homes on the Gulf Coast have also reported outbreaks.

Back in March, some residents told us they were holding up well. They included Army veteran Jim Waters. “The people here are doing what they need to do to protect our health,” said Waters.

Two months later, the ones we spoke with say they are okay, despite some facing difficult circumstances, like Air Force and Alabama National Guard veteran Robert Owens.

Owens told us, “Doing fair. My wife’s in a rest home and she’s in lockdown just like I am so we can’t do anything together or see each other.”

Owens says they stay on top of the news about the pandemic and are well informed about how they are being affected.

“Caught a couple of employees that had it, and caught them, and stopped them…so we haven’t had anybody coming in with it,” he said.

We also talked to Army veteran Bo McClain. The 65-year-old served in Operation Desert Storm. A stroke put him at the Green home. He says he’d prefer a little faster pace.

“It’s going too slow. I hate being cooped up, I been cooped up too long,” he said with a big grin.

Of his time serving in a war zone, the communications specialist told us, “A lot of people say they ain’t scared when they go to war….they telling a lie.”

Here’s hoping the coronavirus war continues to steer clear of these veterans.

