Veterans at William F. Green Veterans Home react to days of no visitors because of Covid-19

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) — Visitors at the William F. Green Veterans Home in Bay Minette have not been allowed since March 13. With the help of Administrator Brian McFeely, News 5 paid a virtual visit to some of the veterans who live there. We found out the vets are dealing with the coronavirus outbreak as you would expect this caliber of Americans would—strongly and proudly.

“In the beginning, I thought they had gone into overkill,” said Army Veteran Jim Waters. “But as I watched the news I realized the people here are doing what they need to do to protect our health and keep us safe from this virus. So, I think they’re doing the right thing. It’s inconvenient but we get through it.”

While COVID-19 may be the new scourge of the Earth, some of these veterans have been through other tough times. World War Two Veteran Henry Burgess served in Burma and China during the war.

“I was in China when they surrendered,” said Burgess.

(Bill) “I bet you were glad of that news?”

“Everybody running around shooting guns in the air and I was sick.”

The veterans have been able to visit with family and friends much like we did, telephone calls and Skype. And they are keeping up with the news and understand the severity of the outbreak. Vietnam Veteran Frank Howard says they do miss having visitors, but they know everybody is dealing with the crisis.

“Yes, we miss having visitors but our administrator has kept us in good shape around here and we know that everybody’s got to deal with this in this country,” said Howard.

Air Force Vet Roger Brach says the no visitors policy at the home is just another hard decision that had to be made for the benefit of everyone.

“I think it’s for our own safety and I agree with it one hundred percent. I don’t want to catch that virus and I don’t think anybody else does as well,” said Brach

All of the vets we spoke with gave high marks to the home and McFeely’s leadership as they wait out the coronavirus crisis.

