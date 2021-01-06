Vaccination distribution: When and where can you get the COVID-19 vaccine?

(WKRG) — The first COVID-19 vaccines began to be distributed in the U.S. last month, and many are wondering when and where they can get a vaccine. Availability is different from state to state. Here’s what we know now.

Vaccine in Alabama

Alabama was allocated 226,250 vaccines. So far, 42,810 have been administered as of Jan. 4, according to Alabama’s COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution Dashboard. The Alabama Department of Health’s Vaccine Allocation plan outlines the four phases of the rollout for the vaccine. The plan defines populations and the order in which they will receive the vaccine.

Phase 1

• 1a: Frontline health workers, including clinical and non‐clinical, in hospitals, nursing homes, or those providing in‐home or mental health care directly; workers in other healthcare settings providing services with a risk of exposure to fluids and aerosols

• 1b: Essential workers at highest risk for work-related exposure; persons in identified age groups

at risk for COVID 19 associated morbidity and mortality

• 1c: Persons in identified age groups at risk for COVID 19 associated morbidity and mortality not included in Phase 1 b; persons with high-risk medical conditions; essential workers not recommended for vaccination in Phase 1B

Phase 2

All persons in age groups not previously recommended for vaccine; general population not included in earlier phases.

Read the detailed allocation plan in the link below:

Right now, Alabama is still in Phase 1a of vaccine distribution, which includes frontline workers.

Vaccine in Northwest Florida

Information about Florida’s statewide vaccination distribution plan can be found on the Department of Health’s dedicated COVID-19 webpage. You can also sign up to receive updates via text

message by texting “FLCOVID19” to the number 888-777.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis a new executive order Jan. 4 directing that the next priority group for vaccinations in Florida should be persons age 65 and older. The seniors group follows the first priority group, which is healthcare workers and long-term care facility residents and staff.

Escambia County

Ascension Sacred Heart plans to hold additional COVID-19 vaccination clinics on Jan. 7 in Pensacola for local residents who are age 65 and older. The clinics on Thursday are in addition to clinics to be held Jan. 6.

The Pensacola clinic will take place in the gym of Olive Baptist Church, 1836 E. Olive Road, Pensacola, from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. The vaccinations must be scheduled in advance. Persons without an appointment will not be eligible to get the vaccine. To schedule a vaccination online, click here.

The Florida Department of Health Escambia announced its COVID-19 Vaccination Program. COVID-19 vaccines are currently being prioritized for health care providers with direct patient contact and persons 65 years of age and older. If you are in one of these groups and interested in receiving a vaccine, complete the Vaccination Request Form. Completion of this form confirms interest in vaccination. It does not secure an appointment for vaccination. FDOH-Escambia will schedule appointments based on supply availability. At this time, FDOH-Escambia’s COVID-19 vaccination appointments have reached capacity. When vaccine supply becomes available, FDOH-Escambia staff will resume scheduling appointments.

Santa Rosa County

The Santa Rosa County Health Department started administering vaccines to those 65 and older Tuesday, Jan. 5. Appointments are taking place from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 5, to Friday, Jan. 8. The health department has a vaccine allotment able to vaccinate 2,800 residents. You can call 850-983-4636 to schedule your appointment.

In addition, 1,000 vaccines will be available for those 65 and older at the Milton Community Center, 5629 Byrom St., on Wednesday. Another 1,000 vaccines will be available at Olive Baptist Church in Pensacola. These vaccinations will be administered Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. by health officials with Ascension Sacred Heart Hospital. Call 833-981-0712 to make an appointment.

Officials emphasized that residents must register for an appointment in all cases. A valid government-issued ID must also be shown at the vaccination site. This can include a passport, driver’s license, or military identification card. Those who receive the vaccine must receive the second COVID-19 vaccination 28 days after their appointment.

Ascension Sacred Heart plans to hold additional COVID-19 vaccination clinics on Thursday, Jan. 7, in Milton for local residents who are age 65 and older.

The vaccination clinic will be in the basketball gym of Milton Community Center, 5329 Byrom Street, from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. The vaccinations must be scheduled in advance. Persons without an appointment will not be eligible to get the vaccine.

To schedule a vaccination online, click here. here.

Okaloosa County

The Florida Department of Health in Okaloosa County (DOHOkaloosa) will begin offering COVID-19 vaccinations by appointment only to adults ages 65 and older. The first drive-thru vaccination clinic will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 6, from 8:30 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. at Northwest Florida State College’s Niceville campus — 100 E College Blvd., Niceville.

FDOH-Okaloosa is also offering COVID-19 vaccinations by appointment only to adults ages 65 and older for Thursday, Jan. 7, from 1:30 p.m. – 3:45 p.m. at the DOH-Okaloosa location in Fort Walton Beach — 221 Hospital Drive NE.

Appointments are required for this vaccination clinic and will not be scheduled on-site. Do not

arrive at the vaccination site without an appointment. Anyone born in January 1956 or earlier

are eligible for a vaccine appointment. Appointments must be made in advance by calling 850-

344-0566 Monday-Friday from 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. Phone lines may experience delays due to high

call volume. Additional open vaccination clinics which do not require appointments may be

available in the future based on vaccine availability.

Individuals receiving the vaccine must complete a vaccine screening and consent form to confirm eligibility. The forms can be reviewed and completed in advance via DOH-Okaloosa’s website, www.healthyokaloosa.com. For those that cannot access the forms in advance, a paper copy will be provided at your appointment time. A valid government-issued ID must also be shown at the vaccination site. This can include a passport, driver’s license, or military identification card.

The appointment-only vaccination clinic will be drive-thru only, and all individuals will remain in

their vehicle for the duration of the clinic. Individuals receiving the vaccine are asked to wear

short-sleeve shirts and remove any jackets/coats when arriving.

